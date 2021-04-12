Ibadan PoS operator’s abductors demand N5m ransom

Abductors of a Point of Sale (PoS), Abiodun Obafaye, in Ibadan, Oyo State have asked his family to pay a N5 million ransom for his release. Obafaye was kidnapped on Tuesday under the popular Iwo Road Bridge.

He was abducted about 4.30pm after leaving a bank where he went to withdraw money for his PoS business Wednesand driven off in a commercial car. Obafaye’s abduction was made known to his family members on Thursday, after they had been worried about his whereabouts.

His wife, Mrs. Temitayo Obafaye, went to report the incident at the Akobo Division about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Her report followed calls from the abductors through her husband’s phone number, demanding a ransom of N5million treswhich was asked to be paid into his personal account. A source said the victim was with his PoS machine when he was abducted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, said that the police were already investigating the matter.

He said: “Our officers and men are actively on the trail of the abductors through intelligence and tactical teams, supported by active local hunters and vigilantes.”

