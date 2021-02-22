Ibadan shooting: Makinde takes over medical bills of injured victims

…as plans underway to offset 4-year workers’ promotion arrears

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed the state’s Ministry of Health to take over medical bills of some persons who sustained injuries during a shooting incident at Alafara community in Ologuneru/Apata axis of Ibadan on Saturday.

Reports had indicated that some suspected gunmen in the early hours of Saturday invaded the area and killed a number of cows while leaving some others injured.

The state’s Police Command through the Eleyele Divisional Police Officer had immediately mobilised to the scene and announced that its operatives were on the trail of perpetrators as investigations had continued in the matter.

A statement by the Oyo State Police Command on Saturday had indicated that the incident at Alafara Community had nothing to do with Yoruba/ Hausa-Fulani clash as relative peace had been restored to the area.

A government delegation led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), visited the area, where it discovered that the suspected gunmen invaded the area in the early hours of Saturday and fired shots at the animals.

Odukoya said yesterday that when the incident was reported to Makinde, he immediately directed the Ministry of Health to take over the treatment of the victims while government would compensate owners for the cows killed during the attack

