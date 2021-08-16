News

IBB @80: ‘I’m optimistic, Nigeria will overcome challenges soon’- Gen Abdulsalami

Posted on

*Ex-Gov Aliyu: ‘IBB is the best leader Nigeria has produced’

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has on Monday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon”.

He said this at the first Annual IBB Leadership lecture presentation in commemoration of his 80th birthday, which was held at Justice Legbo Kutigi, Minna.

While speaking on the theme of the lecture, ‘Nigeria: The Desperation Research for Nationhood Challenges of Common Sense and the Supremacy of Ideas the Vindication of the General’, the former Head of State called for collective efforts by Nigerians to achieve the desired objective.

Eulogizing the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at the lecture to mark his 80th birthday, General Abdulsalami described IBB as a great leader and prayed Allah to grant him sound health long life and prosperity for Niger State and Nigeria to continue to benefit from his wealth of experience.

Also, former Niger State Governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu applauded General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for his selflessness and sacrifice to the nation, describing him as one of the best leaders Nigeria has ever produced. “General Babangida is the best”.

