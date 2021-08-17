News Top Stories

IBB @80: Nigeria’ll overcome challenges soon –Gen Abubakar

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying, “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon.”

 

While speaking at former Head of State said this at the first Annual IBB leadership lecture presentation in commemoration of his eightieth birthday held at Justice Legbo Kutigi Minna. While speaking on the theme of the lecture, ‘Nigeria: The Desperation Research for Nationhood Challenges of Common Sense and the Supremacy of Ideas the Revindication of the General’, the former Head of state called for collective efforts by Nigerians to achieve the desired objective.

 

Eulogizing the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangid, at the lecture to mark his 80th, Abdulsalami described IBB as a great leader and prayed Allah to grant him sound health long life and prosperity for Niger state and Nigeria to continue to benefit from his wealth of experience.

 

Also, former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, applauded Babangida for his selflessness and sacrifice to the nation, describing him as one of the best leaders Nigeria has ever produced. “General Babangida is the best”.

