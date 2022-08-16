Metro & Crime

IBB @ 81: Journalists must shun politicians who preach hate speech, disunity – Babangida

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as the election campaigns heighten towards the 2023 polls.

General Babangida also tasked Nigerians to be patient with each other and continue to be prayerful.

While speaking to journalists during a meeting to commemorate his 81st birthday, General Babangida said that Nigerians should not give up hope over the challenges bedevilling the country saying that “this too shall pass”.

“I plead with us to be patient with one another and be prayerful. We need to continue to sensitize people on how to live in peace and harmony.

“Nigerians and indeed journalists must shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as the election campaigns heighten towards the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the unity of the country and remain resolute that Nigeria will get better.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Armed Fulani didn’t invade Ekiti market –CP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday refuted rumours that some criminals yesterday invaded a market located along Ado-Ikere Road, Ekiti State. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said the story trending on social media was fabricated to cause panic. The commissioner said no truck loaded with Hausa/Fulani carrying AK-47 rifles and other weapons entered Shasha Market in Ado-Ekiti […]
Metro & Crime

Easter: Amotekun rescues two kidnapped victims in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Operatives of Osun Western Security Network Agency, codenamed name Amotekun Corps, have rescued two persons, named Bakare Ibraheem from Odo Owa in Ogun State and Eric Esoha from Enugu State from the captives of their abductors, located along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun State. This was revealed Monday by the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC nabs two ladies for attempting to smuggle hard drugs to detainees

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday arrested two ladies, Jumoke Ayodele and Opeoluwa Temitayo, for an alleged attempt to smuggle substances believed to be hard drugs to suspects in the custody of the zonal office.     The substance, according to a medical officer with the Commission, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica