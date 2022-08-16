IBB @ 81: Journalists must shun politicians who preach hate speech, disunity – Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as the election campaigns heighten towards the 2023 polls.

General Babangida also tasked Nigerians to be patient with each other and continue to be prayerful.

While speaking to journalists during a meeting to commemorate his 81st birthday, General Babangida said that Nigerians should not give up hope over the challenges bedevilling the country saying that “this too shall pass”.

“I plead with us to be patient with one another and be prayerful. We need to continue to sensitize people on how to live in peace and harmony.

“Nigerians and indeed journalists must shun politicians and individuals who preach hate and disunity as the election campaigns heighten towards the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the unity of the country and remain resolute that Nigeria will get better.

