IBB, Abdulsalami back formation of NCPF

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head Of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and other leaders of thought have given their support to the formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF).

The former leaders, who spoke on different occasions, when the members of the Board of Trustees of the North Central Peoples Forum led by Gen. Jeremiah Useni, visited them at their Uphill residences in Minna, Niger State, affirmed that the Forum is long overdue and would further lead to the development of the north-central region.

When the group visited Babangida, he said that he had often wondered why the North Central didn’t have any group, especially as politically, they have more votes than both the South-West and South-South region.

According to him: “I have always complained when I heard of groups from North West, North East, South South and South-West and I kept wondering where we belong especially as God has blessed us with the quality and calibre of people in this region. I thought we were not playing our roles well.

“I have had a good look at the contribution of the zone politically in terms of votes and I found out that the North Central has more votes than both the South- West and the South-South and yet, the South-South makes more noise than other zones.

We have what it takes to be recognised as a very important part of this country.” The former Military President assured of his support, adding that the Forum is coming at a time when the North-Central region needed a voice to bring development to it.

“I want to commend you for what you have done in forming this Forum and I assure you that we will be with you and support you always. I know that you will be the envy of other zones because you have what it takes to be recognized as a strong and potent zone in this country.”

Also, Abubakar, while saying the Forum has been long overdue, added that the it will go a long way to minimize the disharmony between the people in the region and to further bridge the gap between various tribes in the region and the country. In his words: “I congratulate you on the thought of the forum and forming the Forum.

We are expecting that the it will have the same performancesasthosewhoare forming it because you have all achieved great strides in your various offices. “Certainly, you have my support in delivering the purpose of this Forum.

It will go a long way to minimize the disharmony between the people and between the amalgamation of all the tribes we have in the region and the country. “I am sure that coming from the central region, there won’t be any misunderstanding in this region. You are people of influence and your voices will be heard.”

He further urged the Forum to work towards ensuring that all abandoned sectors in the region, especially roads are pursued and fixed.

“There are some of the developments we need to pursue. Most especially the road, from Minna to Suleja, Yelwa to Jos, Lokoja to Kabba, Kabba to Offa, these are the lifelines connecting us to the South; but unfortunately, through omission or commission, they are abandoned. I want to urge you to put your searchlight on this development.”

