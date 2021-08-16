IBB and the Arise TV interview

On Friday, August 6, this year, a respected broadcasting organisation, Arise Television interviewed a former Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

In that interview, General Babangida, popularly known as IBB, canvassed for a new President, beginning from 2023, that must be in his 60’s.

He went on to place the socio-economic and political contradictions confronting Nigeria at the doorsteps of bad leadership.

The former Head of State’s clamour for a new President that must be in his 60’s has elicited extensive reactions from Nigerians of varying socialeconomic and political persuasions.

He should be commended for putting his opinion in the public space, at the least, to enable Nigerians especially the youths to quickly start a national conversation that will help bring a paradigm shift with persons like the former military ruler and other persons of the same school of thought, as the conspicuous converts.

His identification of bad leadership as the stumbling block to Nigerians march forward to greatness is correct and simply a rehash of what has been articulated even during his eight-year rule between 1985 and 1993.

Much as we concede that General Babangida has a right to free speech, he was wrong to have settled for a next President that must be in his 60’s.

By this remark, the former Head of State has given the impression that only those who are in their 60’s should do justice to the critical task of ruling Nigeria. Such assertion lacks and will continue to lack research-backed evidence.

Human society has over the years developed through the creative maximation of the productivity, intellect, ingenuity, industry, and purposefulness and diligence of all persons be they old, middle-aged, youths or teenagers.

Consciously and unconsciously, each nation strives hard to bring this to realisation. Nigeria is a classic example of a country that has served as a laboratory for the manifest visibility of the old, middle-aged and the youths in governance.

We recall that it was at the age of 32, 55 years ago that General Jack Yakubu Gowon as a young bachelor Lieutenant-Colonel began to preside over the affairs of Nigeria following the assassination of the first indigenous military Head of State, Major- General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi on July 29, 1966.

General Gowon ruled Nigeria for nine years, and was just 41, at the time; he was forced out of office on July 29, 1975. His nine-year rule remained the single longest administration by any person.

Since General Babangida is passionate about using age to determine the eligibility for the post of President, why did he have to wait till now to advance age as a major criterion for the leadership of Nigeria?

Why did IBB not raise the issue 36 years ago when at the age of 44 years, he assumed the post of Head of State or even some years earlier when he was one of the youngest members of the Supreme Military Council (SMC)?

It is a long-established matter that anyone regardless of age, racial socio-cultural, political and economic backgrounds, could discharge a task maximally for as long as he/she has imbibed the right attributes.

The world is replete with instances of elderly, middle-aged and youthful persons who have made positive contributions to humanity. Mention must be made of the three authors of the Federalist Papers in the United States of America (USA).

They were Messrs John Jay, John Adams and Alexander Hamilton.

The Federalist Papers, written by them, were the scholarly writings that helped explain the provisions of the draft constitutional proposals of the 1787 Constitutional Convention to Americans and persuaded them to accept the proposals as the country’s Constitution in a referendum in 1789

The youngest of the trio, Mr Alexander Hamilton, wrote between the 70 and 75 percent of the Federalist Papers. He was only 33 years of age.

One of the most respected and diligent delegates to the Constitutional Convention that sat for over three months in Philadelphia, USA in 1787 to work out the constitutional proposals for their country was Mr. Benjamin Franklin. He was 82 years old. Mention also must be made of the nationalists who fought for Nigeria’s independence.

Some of them were of youthful ages. Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, whose path cut across not only nationalist struggle but also scholarship, sports, mass communication and education, recorded a dose of achievements while of youthful age.

He was the first Nigerian and West African to establish newspapers across the country. Dr. Azikiwe was the founding father of Lagos City College, Yaba, Lagos, and Nigeria’s first indigenous university, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

New Telegraph expresses dismay over the fact that Babangida was not gender-sensitive in his responses to the question on who should be the next President of Nigeria.

The former ruler’s emphasis on the word “his” appeared to constitute a veiled foreclosure on the gender that would produce the country’s immediate future helmsman.

As stated clearly, in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, discrimination of a person or persons on grounds of gender, tribe, religion or political affiliation is unlawful.

Why should elective positions be skewed to favour men more than women? However, IBB’s identification of bad leadership as the bane of the country is true.

The evidence that bad leadership is abundant as indicated by the lopsided appointments, policies, projects, recurring industrial unrest, large scale insecurity and high cost of living under President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the epileptic power supply, corruption and recurring industrial strikes in Babangida’s Administration.

Also as part of evidence of bad leadership under General Babangida was the harassment of journalists resulting in the killing via letter bomb of the founding Editor-in-Chief of ‘Newswatch’ Magazine, Mr. Dele Giwa on Sunday, October 16, 1986, annulment of Nigeria’s freest and most credible election on Saturday, June 12, 1993 after the country’s longest transition programme resulting in the arrest, detention and death of the winner, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

All administrations, civilian and military, have a fair dose of bad leadership.

While New Telegraph acknowledges IBB’s right to free speech, we advise him to consult more widely before making public comments as such, if not reasonably researched, are likely to compromise realistic ideation and public policy formulation needed to help cure Nigeria of bad leadership and purposelessness, which he, like others including President Muhammadu Buhari, contributed tremendously to.

