IBB, Atiku in closed-door meeting

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, held a closeddoor meeting with former Military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He was received at the airport by former Niger Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and other PDP stalwarts in Niger state. The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met the former leader at his Uphill Mansion in company of his wife, Titi, and Senator Abdul Ningi.

The reason for the visit was not yet known, but a source among the guests told Our Correspondent that Atiku was in Minna to felicitate with General Babangida on his health recovery. Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Atiku said he came on a private visit.

Atiku has called for the reform of the Nigeria Police, adding that the disbandment of the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is in order. The former vice president said that SARS operatives have digressed from what they were trained to do.

According to him, “The eventual banning of the unit by IGP is in order. The SARS unit is no longer oper-ating based on its mandate of securing the country and its citizens.

“It is unfortunate that men of the Police who were trained to protect the citizens have now turned their guns against unarmed citizens; they need to be more civil to Nigerians.”

Like this: Like Loading...