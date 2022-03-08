IBB didn’t sack me, Falae tells Alhaji

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae tackled his successor in office as Minister of Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji over the claim that he was sacked from office over fraud of N2 million. Falae contested the joint ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and All People Party (APP) in the 1999 presidential election and lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The Afenifere leader was aformerMinisterof Finance and Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. But Falae’s successor in office According to Alhaji, Babangida removed Falae as minister after discovering that he transferred N2 million to London for his Presidential ambition at the time. Alhaji made this claim during an interview with a national daily at the weekend. He said: “I took over from Olu Falae, who transferred N2 million to the Nigerian High Commissioner because he wanted to become president. Babangida got to know of this transfer. Babangida got to hear of it and sacked him as minister of finance and appointed me.” However, Falae said he might be forced to take legal action against his successor in office if he did not retract the statement within a week. Falae described the statement made by Alhaji as a figment of his imagination

