IBB didn’t sack me, Falae tells Alhaji

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae tackled his successor in office as Minister of Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji over the claim that he was sacked from office over fraud of N2 million. Falae contested the joint ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and All People Party (APP) in the 1999 presidential election and lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The Afenifere leader was aformerMinisterof Finance and Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. But Falae’s successor in office According to Alhaji, Babangida removed Falae as minister after discovering that he transferred N2 million to London for his Presidential ambition at the time. Alhaji made this claim during an interview with a national daily at the weekend. He said: “I took over from Olu Falae, who transferred N2 million to the Nigerian High Commissioner because he wanted to become president. Babangida got to know of this transfer. Babangida got to hear of it and sacked him as minister of finance and appointed me.” However, Falae said he might be forced to take legal action against his successor in office if he did not retract the statement within a week. Falae described the statement made by Alhaji as a figment of his imagination
Related Articles
COVID-19 vaccination: Ogun takes campaign to parks, campuses
The Ogun State government has taken its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to parks, campuses and markets. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said in Ilaro that it would capture transport workers to ensure that no eligible resident is left out of the vaccination. In a statement by Press Officers, Primary Health Care Development Board (PHCDB), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Curfew, protests force airlines to suspend flights
The curfew imposed by Lagos State government has begun to take toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country. This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has cancelled all its flight operations for today due to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Declare bandits terrorists –Senate urges Buhari
…calls for arrest, prosecution of bandits’ leaders The Senate, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them wherever they were operating in Nigeria. The apex legislative assembly also urged President Buhari to give orders to the military to eliminate the terrorists […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)