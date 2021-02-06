Metro & Crime

IBB, govs, PANDEF pay glowing tributes to Nkanga

First Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the first indigenous military governor of Akwa Ibom, late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga(rtd).

Nkanga, the pioneer Chairman of PANDEF died on Christmas eve of 2020. His body was interred at his hometown, Ikot Nya in Nsit Ibom Local Government after full military honours by officers and men of the Nigerian Airforce.

A special valedictory session led by Governor Emmanuel was conducted on Friday as Nkanga’s remains were on lying in state at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Uyo.

Babangida, represented by Brigadier-General Anthony Etukudoh (rtd) described the late Nkanga as one of the best military officers the country had ever produced who fought for the unity of Nigeria.

IBB said: ”He was my former student, one of the best military officers Nigeria has ever produced. Commander Presidential Fleet during my time, a very good administrator, endowed with passion for hard work.

”As a military governor of Akwa Ibom State, which I created in 1987, late Nkanga came to the world as a uniform soldier, fought for the unity of Nigeria and its development.”

In his remarks Governor Emmanuel said Nkanga was a great patriot, confidante, friend and visionary leader who was not only an asset to Akwa Ibom but to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri in his condolence message described the late Airforce officer as one of the fathers of the Niger Delta, an activist and intelligentsia from the region whose strong voice would be missed forever.

