IBB: I’ve lost a true friend in Unongo

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), has expressed deep pain over the sudden death of his close friend, former Minister of Steel Development, Dr. Paul Unongo. IBB in a statement he personally signed said, “At 87, one would conclude that Paul Unongo lived a fulfilled life, but death at whatever age, comes with its own feeling of pain, grief, nostalgia and sober reflections. “In Unongo, I have lost a true friend, a confidante, a senior brother, and a remarkable Northern elder whose brilliance and oratory distinguished his passage through life.”

 

