IBB: I’ve lost a true friend in Unongo

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), has expressed deep pain over the sudden death of his close friend, former Minister of Steel Development, Dr. Paul Unongo. IBB in a statement he personally signed said, “At 87, one would conclude that Paul Unongo lived a fulfilled life, but death at whatever age, comes with its own feeling of pain, grief, nostalgia and sober reflections. “In Unongo, I have lost a true friend, a confidante, a senior brother, and a remarkable Northern elder whose brilliance and oratory distinguished his passage through life.”
Buhari, Kalu mourn Olubadan
President Muhammadu Buhari has in a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal family as well as the Olubadanin- Council, described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Asetunji, as a visionary and compassionate leader. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the late […]
“FHI360 starts new EPIC project in CRS Supports Over 30 Health Facilities With Electronic Centrifuge And Generator Sets”
Cross River state Government has succeeded in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS form 6.6% to 2% as seen in the latest Nigeria DHS report. In April 2019, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded FHI360 the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) project. […]
Ferocious European heatwave heads north
Western Europe faces more sweltering temperatures on Tuesday as a ferocious heatwave heads north. In France and the UK extreme heat warnings were issued while northern Spain recorded temperatures of 43C (109F) on Monday. Wildfires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, reports the BBC. The […]
