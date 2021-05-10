News

IBB, Makinde condole with Adeboye over son’s death

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, yesterday sympathised with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son.

 

He said the demise of Dare Adeboye came to him as a rude shock. Also, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to Adeboye and his wife, on the demise of their son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

 

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, Babangida said nobody had any control of over death and once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age.

 

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I convey my condolence to you and your family over the sudden death of your 42 years old son, Dare. “The news came to me as a rude shock, but one cannot question the Almighty God for his decisions in our lives.

 

As mere mortals, we await our appointment with God at any point in time. It is not a thing we have any control of, once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age.

“But the death of a young man would naturally hurt us, as one would expect our children to be around to organize our funeral. It is painful and very agonizing to hear of this sad loss.

 

As a man of God with unflinching faith in God and unimpeachable character both in your private and public conduct, I am consoled that you perfectly understand the ways of God and of man.”

