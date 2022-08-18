IBB pays tribute to Onabule, describes him as a loyal friend

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, yesterday said that the death of his former chief press secretary, Chief Duro Onabule, has left a huge vacuum in his life. In his tribute to Onabule, who died at the age of 83, IBB said he received the news of his passing with shock. He said the death of Onabule was a bad birthday gift for him this year.

IBB said: “I didn’t believe the news until I compared notes with a few of my friends who confirmed the sad news. “I am downcast, wondering why my triple chief didn’t give me a chance to say goodbye. “Nigeria has lost a colossus, a wordsmith, a walking encyclopaedia, a reservoir of knowledge and a rich chronicler of history, whose worldview is defined by sheer intellect, content and character. “Nigeria has lost Chief Duro Onabule. He was an epitome of what the Yoruba would refer to as “Omoluabi,” due to his Spartan lifestyle, discipline, a knack for excellence, uncommon patriotism and remarkable and unalloyed loyalty to friends, associates, colleagues and fellow professionals. He was not just my Adviser-in-Chief; he was one of our brain boxes, in and out of office.

“Triple Chief, as I fondly called him, had a rich sense of recall of historical dates, remarkable events and notable landmarks, each time he needed to reflect on our trajectory. Aside from being a resourceful writer, who maintained a very didactic column in Daily Sun newspaper to date, Chief Duro was always a delight each time we had to engage in intellectual discourse face to face. His sense of humour was profound.

“His communication skills were distinctive. His ability to dissect and interrogate issues was second to none. He has historical dates at the tip of his fingers. As an avid reader of his weekly column, I learned so much about subject matters that also helped me to assail my understanding of Nigeria’s complexities. While in government, Duro was the first to reach me daily to discuss reports and happenings in the country. “He was a Chief Press Secretary par excellence He was exemplary. He was punctual and adopted the military way of doing things; especially time management.

