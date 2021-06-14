IBB pledges support for journalists in Niger 

Daniel Atori, Minna

Nigeria’s former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has assured the new leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, of his unflinching support to enable them achieve their objectives.

Speaking when the new leadership, led by the Chairman, Comrade Abu Nmodu, paid him a courtesy visit at his Uphill residence in Minna on Monday, General Babangida expressed delight with the decision of the new leadership to inculcate discipline and ensure that journalists practicing in the state were abreast of the current best global practices.

According to him: “I am impressed by the fact that you are going to move with the times in your profession and that is a right step in the right direction.

“I will want to insist that you should go along the objectives you have mentioned.”

Babangida added that: “I always watch foreign television and the way journalists deal with the developments in their countries, be it policies, be it any other thing. Sometimes, I wonder, when will we reach that level?

“But now that you have that at the back of your mind, I want to tell you that I will support you to achieve those objectives and I want to see a situation where Niger State becomes a hallmark of example.

“We all belong to the state and I am always very proud of the state. Anything that will showcase the state, I will be there for you to achieve this wholeheartedly.”

Earlier, Chairman of the NUJ, Niger State Council, Comrade Abu Nmodu had informed the former Military President that the visit was to appreciate and seek his blessings.

