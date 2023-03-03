News

IBB returns to Nigeria from medical trip

Daniel Atori MINNA

Former Nigeria Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has returned to the country after his routine medical trip to Switzerland.

New Telegraph gathered from a close family source in Minna the Niger state capital that General Babangida is back, sound and hearty.

Recalled that Babangida left the country sometimes around January this year at the peak of political parties and candidates consultations towards the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, he had congratulated Ahmed Bola Tinubu after he was declared winner of the presidential election by the INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

