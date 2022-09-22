News

IBB to ‘attend’ Kumuyi’s Crusade in Niger

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has confirmed that he will be part of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) in Minna today watching on TV at home. The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor Williams F Kumuyi, who is in the Niger State capital for the event, visited Babangida at his Minna residence alongside his wife Esther. He described Kumuyi as the most honest friend he has. While declaring his trust in Kumuyi, the former he urged Niger residents people irrespective of their religion to attend the crusade. IBB said: “I have known you (Kumuyi) for a very long time. You have been a very sincere and honest friend. You are a good man. “I will advise everybody in Niger State to attend the GCK Crusade because you are a good man.”

 

Group calls for suspension of 2023 polls, seeks new constitution

Underlining the shortcomings of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Nigeria Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has urged the Federal Government to suspend the 2023 general elections. This is as the group said the current 1999 Constitution may truncate Nigeria’s peace and lead the country to a failed state, warning that nothing will get […]
Women begin nationwide campaign to end violence against girl-child

To ensure that girls return to school after more than seven months at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development yesterday said it had initiated another round of nationwide campaign to end violence and other related abuses against the girl-child and women. Minister of Women Affairs and Social […]
Wike: PDP NWC working to create feud among govs

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of trying to create problem among PDP governors, thereby jeopardising the party’s prospect to clinch the presidency in 2023. Wike, while speaking on a live television programme in Port Harcourt said it was regrettable that instead of […]

