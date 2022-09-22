IBB to ‘attend’ Kumuyi’s Crusade in Niger

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has confirmed that he will be part of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) in Minna today watching on TV at home. The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor Williams F Kumuyi, who is in the Niger State capital for the event, visited Babangida at his Minna residence alongside his wife Esther. He described Kumuyi as the most honest friend he has. While declaring his trust in Kumuyi, the former he urged Niger residents people irrespective of their religion to attend the crusade. IBB said: “I have known you (Kumuyi) for a very long time. You have been a very sincere and honest friend. You are a good man. “I will advise everybody in Niger State to attend the GCK Crusade because you are a good man.”
