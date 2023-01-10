News Top Stories

‘IBB travelled for medical checkup, pray for him,’ Family friend

A family source has confirmed that Nigeria’s military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) travelled abroad for medical check-up over the weekend.

New Telegraph gathered that Babangida, who travelled with his second son, Aminu and a security aide, is expected to return after the general elections. Confirming this to our correspondent yesterday, a close source to the family, Mahmud Abdullahi, said there was no cause for alarm adding, what Nigerians need to do is to pray and wish him well.

“I did not discuss with General before he left Nigeria and where he had travelled to and why. But one thing I know for sure is that he is due for a medical check-up because recently he has not gone for it. “I believe that he travelled to Germany over the weekend for the medical checkup.”

When asked further if IBB left the country as speculated to evade any controversy ahead of the general election, Mahmud said: “I cannot give more details about the trip since I did not discuss it with my boss before he travelled out of the country.”

 

