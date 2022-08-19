News

IBB@81: NECO registrar extols his virtues

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO) Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the impact of the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the nation’s development, as he attained 81 years a few days ago.

Wushishi in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NECO’s spokesperson, Azeez Sani, described the former head of state as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of Nigeria would remain indelible in the sand of time. The statement further reads: “Prof. Wushishi who felicitate with the elder statesman for attaining the milestone of 81 years on the planet earth, described him as a bastion of knowledge, who has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dufil takes Valentine to orphanages

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Dufil Prima, makers of Nigeria’s leading noodles, Indomie Instant Noodles, on Monday donated cartons of the product to three orphanages in Lagos. The donations were part of activities to mark this year’s Valentine Day celebrations. The firm said donating to orphanage homes has become a tradition to it as it continues to enable orphaned children […]
News

2023: Why I’m contesting for A’Ibom North-West senatorial seat – Okori

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A senatorial aspirant for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otuekong Inibehe Okori, has explained why he decided to contest for the office of the Senate to represent Akwa Ibo m North West Senatorial district in the 2023 National Assembly election. According to him, his aspiration […]
News

Bayelsa gov lauds conduct of #EndSARS protesters, inaugurates panel on human rights abuse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday commended the conduct of #EndSARS protesters in the state, saying that they were peaceful and mature in making their demands known. Governor Diri also commended the peaceful disposition of the youth while inaugurating the panels on police brutality and human rights abuses at the Government House, Yenagoa. The governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica