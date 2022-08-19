IBB@81: NECO registrar extols his virtues

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO) Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the impact of the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the nation’s development, as he attained 81 years a few days ago.

Wushishi in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NECO’s spokesperson, Azeez Sani, described the former head of state as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of Nigeria would remain indelible in the sand of time. The statement further reads: “Prof. Wushishi who felicitate with the elder statesman for attaining the milestone of 81 years on the planet earth, described him as a bastion of knowledge, who has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

