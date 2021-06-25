IBEDC distributes 69,000 prepaid metres to customers

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday disclosed that it had distributed 69,000 prepaid metres to its customers in its coverage areas. The company’s Regional Head of Ogun, Dr. Ademola Adewumi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, revealed that the IBEDC was targeting 104,000 customers for distribution of metres before the expiration of the phase zero by the end of July. Adewumi assured that every household under its franchise would be metred in due course. Adewunmi spoke at a public sensitisation programme (NMMP) on the ongoing National Made Metering Programme (NMMP) held in Abeokuta.

The programme was organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANAD) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation. Adewumi said the sensitisation programme had become necessary to update their clients on the metering scheme and other operations as well as to receive feedback for consideration on future policies

