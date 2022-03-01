Business

IBEDC gives reason for prolong outage

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says that the states under its franchise will experience prolonged power outage due to low weekly power allocation to its network by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This is contained in a statement issued by IBEDC’s Senior Communication Officer, Kikelomo Owoeye, on Sunday, in Osogbo.

It said that Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara  regions would be affected by the power outage.

According to the statement, the weekly power allocation to IBEDC network by TCN had dropped from 692.5 megawatt to 368.5 megawatt.

“This has led to massive load shedding across our franchise in Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region.

“Kindly bear with us, as we work with stakeholders in the electricity value chain on sustainable resolution,” IBEDC said.

 

