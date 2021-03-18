News

IBEDC ups services delivery, pacifies MFM customers, others against exit plans

. Firm Introduces Bill on demand for customers

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has deployed all strategies, including meeting with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and other stakeholders on improved service delivery to customers.

The company said this in a reaction to threats by customers at MFM/Magboro area of Ogun state over load shedding and low supply, maintaining that it is putting available resources to the fore to get them better services.

Stating that IBEDC receives 13 Mega watt (MW) supply from TCN for the whole axis, Regional Communication Officer, Ogun region, Ayodeji Bada, added in a phone chat with New Telegraph that in order to ensure that everyone gets supply, we have an arrangement of 8 hour load shedding for each of three areas, including the MFM/Magboro customers, who receive supply from same source.

“This is the situation of things as we speak. And, because we at IBEDC hold our customers in high esteem, we have informed them of this as well as efforts we are making to improve the service delivery for them,” Bada said.

Meanwhile, the utility company said it had introduced another initiative to its electronic billing platform, which enables customers demand for their bills promptly and conveniently via SMS.

The e-billing scheme called Bills on Demand (BOD) is in continuation of IBEDC ’s desire to leverage innovation and technology to improve customer experience. It is designed to deliver bills on request directly to the customer, thereby eradicating challenges such as misplaced bills or delayed delivery and other issues which are associated with distribution of physical bills.

Announcing the service, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele explained that BOD would aptly take care of customers who are far flung and those on the fast lane line of businesses who may be too busy to monitor physical bills.

The Engr. Ayodele said “what we have done with Bills on Demand is to create dedicated telephone number through which post-paid customers can pay the normal SMS rates to get their bills within seconds.”

He also disclosed that the IBEDC PayVending Mobile App has equally been upgraded to provide customer with information on their Service Bands and Tariff Rates with respect to the new Service Based Tariff. The upgrade he said has also created the opportunity for customers to be able check their last six vending or payments history, for a quicker turnaround time on bill related complaints.

He said, “as a service oriented organization, we understand that a critical element for successful product development is customer convenience and flexibility. This is what we intend to achieve by providing our customers with these value-added services, and we believe that our customers appreciate services that offer convenience, eliminate hitches and also fit their lifestyle”

He further pointed out that IBEDC PayVending App is currently available on Android Playstore and will soon be available on IOS and other Operating Systems.

Customers can get more information by visiting the company’s website- ibedc.com, Customer Care Units or the nearest IBEDC service centers.

