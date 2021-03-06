News

Ibeju-Lekki demolitions tough on home owners –Victims’ lawyer

Lawyer of the victims of the demolitions in Oke- Egan Kayetoro Community in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo, has said the state government was harsh on the owners of the structures. Uwaifo, who visited the community and the victims of the demolition on February 28, said the state government should have been proactive instead of demolishing the structures, which he said, had rendered many people homeless.

Uwaifo said the state government ought to have entered into a dialogue with the owners of the houses, while appealing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find a way of ameliorating the plight of the victims of the demolition. He said: “Whatever may be the case, knowing that you are dealing with many lives and houses, there ought to be a lot of considerations before embarking on massive demolition of the houses,” he said.

Uwaifo said some of those, whose houses were demolished, had not even finished paying for the materials they used for the buildings, wondering where they would go after the demolition. Residents of the community had on February 12 staged a peaceful demonstration to the state government, demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses. The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of February 8. The disturbed residents, who chanted many protest songs, carried placards with different inscriptions. The leader of the protesters, Mr. Etim Odiase, said they were never served any notice, and that they only heard of the issue by words of mouth

