Ibeju Lekki residents demand compensation over demolition

Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State Government and state House of Assembly demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses. The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday, February 8.

The distraught residents, who chanted various protest songs, carried placards with different inscriptions. The leader of the protesters, Mr. Etim Odiase, said they had never served any notice, and that they only heard of the issue by word of mouth.

Odiase added that the residents informed their lawyer, who he said went to the office of the Surveyor General of the state on Friday last week, and that he was told that there was nothing “But, as at Monday morning by 3 am, they brought bulldozers and levelled about 400 completed houses and we are now on the streets. “We spent millions of naira on the houses; some of us have been living there for over 10 years. We just want to hear from the government the reason the houses were demolished.”

Like this: Like Loading...