Ibe’ll make huge difference in Abia, says Okwenna

Former Commissioner for Environment and gubernatorial aspirant in the 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has said that the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu and a governorship aspirant in Abia State will make significant development in the state if elected governor.

 

Dr. Ifedi Okwenna lamented the comparatively low level of development in the state despite being a constituent state of the Niger Delta region that enjoys 13 per cent derivation from oil revenue aside from the monthly federal allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

 

He said Abia is still not rated among the financially healthy states in Nigeria, in spite of her full basket of natural resources including over 100 oil wells and three installed flow stations that produce approximately 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

 

“It has been an unfortunate situation for Abia State, a state that ought to be a leading state in the South-East occupying the bottom position is unacceptable.

 

But it has a great future. Aba alone can generate all the resources that Abia needs. What Abia State needs is a prudent resource manager. Somebody who can achieve wonders with a little. “Abia has a solution. I have known this solution for more than 15 years. He is among the few who can scale through such process. He is Professor Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, OFR; the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu and an entrepreneur professor,” he said.

 

Alluding to Ibe’s track record, he said he has scaled through the due diligence processes of the United Nations (UN), African Development Bank (AfDB) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

 

Dr. Okwenna said that Prof. Ibe, whom he described as a workaholic and someone who wants perfection in everything will turn the fortunes of Abia around. “He never gets tired of working. He wants to see a system that moves. If he gets the opportunity to govern Abia, that state will be rediscovered and every facet of the state will begin to work.

 

“He is not a leader that leads from behind. He leads from the front. He is an entrepreneur and an inventor. His emergence will recreate Abia. He will create a lot of wealth for Abians. He will try to utilise the rich human and natural resources in Abia and put them to work.

 

“He is not the type that goes for a whitecollar job. He will change the mentality of the youth from thinking about a white-collar job to entrepreneurship, creating wealth for themselves. What he has been able to achieve with Gregory University Uturu is an attestation of his transformational ability. He will achieve a result with little resources. That is the kind of person Abia needs now.”

