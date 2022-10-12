IBENO PEOPLE APPEAL FOR COMPLETION OF SKILLS ACQUISITION CENTRE By Idongesit Akpan

The people of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to see to the immediate completion of the abandoned multibillion Naira Educational facility, the Ibeno Skill Acquisition Centre, for the benefit of region.

The people made the appeal recently when members of the Niger Delta Network (NDN) made on-the-spot assessment of projects handled by MNDA and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the state.

The Ibeno Skill Acquisition, located at Iwuoachiang in Ibeno, was initiated in 2008 and later commissioned on the 13th day of June, 2010 by Elder Godsday Orubebe, who was the then Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. The facility was borne out of the MNDA’s Community Development and Education (CDE) policy aimed at handling youth development, education and capacity building, health and social services. Beyond serving as a vocational training ground for youths of the Niger Delta region in Oil and Gas, Maritime and Information Communication Technology (ICT), the Skill Acquisition Centre was designed to improve community relations and engagements, increase national productivity and sustainability.

In an interview with members of the Niger Delta Network, one of the contractors, Chief Isaac Abakam, said the project is spread in three lots of Housing (handled by Stegis International Agencies Limited), Fencing/Sand Filling (handled by Enorasol International Limited), and Electrification/Water (handled by Y.S Associates Limited). He also named Acres Turnkey Projects Limited as the Consultant to the Skill Acquisition Centre.

According to Chief Abakam, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Stegis International Agencies Limited, “we have gone far towards completion. I think what is left is not much. They have paid and we have equally carried out much of work allotted to us. We have even gone beyond that. We are appealing to Government to also give variation on the job since the cost of material and exchange rate has changed. When the contract was awarded in 2010, exchange rate was not what it is today. So much has changed. I am appealing to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to live up to its responsibility, comply with the contractors handling the project and see to the completion of this project.”

While blaming the delay of the project on non release of funds, Abakam said that the facility could easily be completed in just a month if funds were released.

Explaining further, Chief Abakam said “Some weeks ago, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs came to inspect the project. They questioned why the project has not been completed till now. We simply told them that the project is hampered by lack of funds. They also asked if we can deliver the project between when they visited and December 2022 if money is released to us. We told them that if funds are made available, we can deliver the job in a matter of one month. What is left for the project to be completed and commissioned was painting and fitting of windows in some places.”

Also speaking, Comrade Darlington Eyo, said “The people of Ibeno and Akwa Ibom State have been so eager to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition Centre and benefit from it. While one in Otuoke, Bayelsa State and few other states have been inaugurated and handed over to Federal Universities, that of Akwa Ibom State has lingered without a definite period of completion. We were thinking this facility will originally become the starting ground for the newly approved Federal University of Science and Technology to Akwa Ibom but politics says otherwise.”

Comrade Eyo, who also volunteered to conduct members of the Niger Delta Network around the facility, said the complex is made up of Hotel Blocks, Administrative Blocks, Vice Chancellor Quarters, Workshop Rooms, Store House, Warehouse, Cafeteria, Oil Field/Rig for exploration practices, Recreational Centre, fully automated Power Station, Conference Hall, Clinic and Staff Quarters.

In his remarks, a youth leader and a Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Project Monitoring, Mr. Daniel Solomon, said “I am happy with the state of this project. This is one project that would have positively affected the long neglected area. Ibeno Local Government Area has given so much to both Federal and State Governments but has nothing to show for it. When the Skill Acquisition Centre project came, we were happy that at least for once Ibeno has been remembered but unfortunately our joy was short-lived due to the abandonment of the project. I sincerely appeal to the State and Federal Government to come to our aid by liaising with relevant authorities to ensure that the Ibeno Skill Acquisition Centre is completed and put to use.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...