Ibeto crossed-examined over N4.6bn property dispute

Anambra State-born businessman, Chief Cletus Ibeto, was on Monday crossed-examined in the dock before a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice A. Enebeli, for his level of involvement in a N4.6billion property dispute. Chief Ibeto in Suit No PHC/268/FHR/2022 against Dozzy Oil Ltd and two others in one of the suits in the lingering dispute over a case of sale of encumbered property and allegations of fraud and forgery against him. He was cross-examined by the defence counsel- Barrister E.C Ukala (SAN) in one of the suits between his companies and Dozzy Oil Ltd, to state the size of the property in dispute, the location, the original owners from where he derived his title and the contents of his own documents. He stated that his lawyers prepared the details of the documents with which he sold the land to Dozzy Oil and received the sum of N4 billion.

At that moment, a legal battle ensued between the plaintiff, Ibeto and the Defence Counsel who sought to clarify the documents’ authenticity, and this lingered until the presiding judge, Justice Enebeli, intervened, and informed him (Ibeto) that he would suffer no disadvantage to own up. He could not tell the court the size of the property in dispute, nor the original owners of the title hat he inherited, but the presiding judge’s intervention enabled him to accept that the document was in line with his instructions.

The defendants, Dozzy Oil, Chief Dan Chukwudozie and Sungreen Oil and Gas had alleged that he was approached by Ibeto (the applicant) to purchase a parcel of land situated at Reclamation Layout Phase 11, Port Harcourt, but only to discover that the property did not belong to the claimant and his companies. Ibeto had sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Dozzy Oil Ltd before a court seeking an order to stop the EFCC from arresting and or investigating him whatsoever, under the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...