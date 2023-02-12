Ibeto mounts witness box in N4 billion land dispute

Justice Adolphus Enebeli of Rivers State High Court has adjourned the N4 billion lands dispute between Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited and Chief Cletus Ibeto, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Ibeto Group to 15-21 of February for accelerated hearing. When the matter came up during the week, Chief Ibeto, who is his company’s star witness in the N4 billion land tussle in suit no PHC/268/ FHR/2022, concluded his evidence in chief and cross examination by Dozzy Oil’s lead Counsel, E.C. Ukala (SAN). During the proceeding, Mr. Ukala (SAN), asked Chief Ibeto, to substantiate his claim in Exibit15 and 16 that he purchased the land from Bundu Ama community sometime in 2007.

He was also asked to show the court as contained Exhibit 24 where it was stated in the Rivers State Government panel’s report that the land will revert to the original owner, but instead stated that he was aware of the government panel’s recommendations before he purchased the land. That it was reason he specifically wrote the state government seeking clarifications, and they replied asking him to proceed with the purchase.

But he was not specific when the issue of whether any part of the panel’s recommendation specified that the land should back to the owners. The court granted him some minutes break to enable him go through the documents, but at the resumption of proceedings Chief Ibeto stated that he was authorized by the state government to proceed to purchase the land. But Ukala (SAN) asked whether he was aware of a Special State Government Gazette that listed all the lands that were revoked by the Graham Douglas Committee report. Ibeto said no, that the land in question measured 20.7 hectares.

