News

Ibeto mounts witness box in N4 billion land dispute

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Justice Adolphus Enebeli of Rivers State High Court has adjourned the N4 billion lands dispute between Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited and Chief Cletus Ibeto, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Ibeto Group to 15-21 of February for accelerated hearing. When the matter came up during the week, Chief Ibeto, who is his company’s star witness in the N4 billion land tussle in suit no PHC/268/ FHR/2022, concluded his evidence in chief and cross examination by Dozzy Oil’s lead Counsel, E.C. Ukala (SAN). During the proceeding, Mr. Ukala (SAN), asked Chief Ibeto, to substantiate his claim in Exibit15 and 16 that he purchased the land from Bundu Ama community sometime in 2007.

He was also asked to show the court as contained Exhibit 24 where it was stated in the Rivers State Government panel’s report that the land will revert to the original owner, but instead stated that he was aware of the government panel’s recommendations before he purchased the land. That it was reason he specifically wrote the state government seeking clarifications, and they replied asking him to proceed with the purchase.

But he was not specific when the issue of whether any part of the panel’s recommendation specified that the land should back to the owners. The court granted him some minutes break to enable him go through the documents, but at the resumption of proceedings Chief Ibeto stated that he was authorized by the state government to proceed to purchase the land. But Ukala (SAN) asked whether he was aware of a Special State Government Gazette that listed all the lands that were revoked by the Graham Douglas Committee report. Ibeto said no, that the land in question measured 20.7 hectares.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I have high regards for President Buhari, didn’t disrespect him in Abeokuta–Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he holds President Muhammadu Buhari in high regard. Several reactions had trailed Tinubu’s comments in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday, June 2, where he said he deserved to lead the nation after helping President Buhari win the […]
News

Buhari, Okowa, Kalu salute Jonathan at 63 for a life of service

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63 years today, saying his life of service has brought honour and goodwill to the country. President Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, by the Special Adviser, Media and […]
News

Adenuga Foundation to perform free health check on 1,000

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts to take care of the elderly in the country, the Adelaja Adenuga Foundation will carry out free health interventions in the Ijebu North area of Ogun State. A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Adelaja Adenuga Foundation, Prof. Amusa N. Adetunji, said over 1,000 aged people in Ijebu North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica