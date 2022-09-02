Ibibio folksongs, food, crafts, dressing influence my writing, performances – Diana Abasi

Iquo DianaAbasi is a performer, creative writer and social activist. She is also a scriptwriter, and known for performing her poems with a touch of Ibibio folklore. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her poetry performances, writings, collection of short stories, Èfó Rírò…’, the Nigerian Prize for Literature and other issues

Once again, congratulations on the longlist for this year’s edition of the $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Literature (NLP), for Coming Undone as Stitches Tighten. What really inspired this collection?

When I first set out to work on a second poetry collection I didn’t have a set theme in mind, but as I turned my restlessness to verses on paper I found that the poems were reactions to events around me. And so a lot of the poems touch on the crises rocking Nigeria. The life of the average Nigerian doesn’t seem to matter anymore, there is so much insecurity, unemployment, anxiety and hunger and distress in the land; all these appear in Coming Undone as Stitches Tighten.

What would you say has changed for you as a poet since then?

A lot has changed for me as a poet in the last nine years. For one, I feel like I am more sympathetic and concerned about the content and quality of life around me. My sensibilities continue to sharpen each day. And I am bolder in the way I approach different subject matter, be they political, social, environmental or gender issues, romance or grief.

You are the only female writer in the longlist of 11 writers. Did you somehow feel uneasy or intimidated?

Being the only female writer on the long list doesn’t make me uneasy or intimidated – I am certain that I was selected among the top 11 because my work competes favourably beside the others. However, it does leave a bit of sadness, because; I wish there were more women on the shortlist. I wish this, not for sentimental reasons but because I know that many female Nigerian poets are writing.

What are your thoughts about poetry as a literary genre especially in Nigeria today?

Poetry as a genre is experiencing a boom in Nigeria, particularly with an explosion of young poets who are echoing the discontent on the streets. Youth who are disenchanted with the unemployment, insecurity and bad governance in the land. The older poets are also still writing, so, yes, I believe Nigeria’s situation is fertile ground for powerful poetry.

You are known to perform your poems with a touch of Ibibio folklore. What are those aspects of the culture that inspire or influence your writing?

I love Ibibio folksongs and food, and the crafts and some dressing of my people. All the above and many more, influence my writing and performances. I think more of the Ibibio culture should be shared and documented. And I hope to do more of this in prose form in the coming years; in addition to continually adding Ibibio folklore to my poetry performances.

Would say that the spoken word is being appreciated as it should?

I believe spoken word poetry is appreciated, although I don’t know that I can say it is appreciated “as it should be”. Every era reacts to and consumes art in the media and platform it is presented at that time. This is the age where spoken word poetry has a lot of appeal and has gathered a following beyond what it ever had before.

So, what has Efó Rírò and Other Stories got to do with your creative writing?

‘Efó Rírò and Other Stories is my collection of short fiction. I’ve been told that the stories are sometimes funny, and characterised by wit, but more often people say that the 19 stories take them on a roller coaster of emotions.

April this year you had a public presentation of your first poetry album Beyond The Staccato. What inspired Beyond The Staccato?

Most of the poems in my album can be found inside the collection ‘Coming Undone as Stitched Tighten.’ The album ‘Beyond the Staccato’ touches on political, environmental and gender issues, with a slight segue into love. The poems are set to folklore and some mood music, and I sing in a number of them. I like to think of the poetry album as my love letter to Nigeria. It is a testament to how much my heart bleeds for my motherland.

Has the situation improved or changed?

Sadly, our skies are still bleak at this time. And the grounds continue to redden with the blood of my brothers and sisters.

Any plan to go fully into music? When? Why?

I have no immediate plans to go fully into music. I am first a writer, and there are still many stories to be told. But I can’t say I’ll never go fully into music, since I do not know where the winds of creativity will take me in the future.

Apart from social issues, the environment and the need to embrace our humanity as a precursor to healing, your writings also focus, largely, about womanhood. What are your thoughts about feminism?

Most girls and women have experienced instances of subjugation and injustice simply because they are female, and so it is difficult to not talk about womanhood, the girl child and the politics of control that we are forced to endure. So, yes, feminism is important because we need to have those conversations about the many oppressive things that girls and women are made to internalise as normal through years of silence. These conversations are important, as is the need to speak up and demand better from ourselves – men and women alike.

Tell us how your journey as a poet began…

I started writing poetry in my teens (thinking about it now, I feel so old! Lol). Poetry back then was the cry of an anxious and misunderstood teenager.

What were the inspirations?

I always was inspired by scenarios and events around me. Then there was love or infatuation as it were. And then there was inspiration from the poets I read too. I’m my twenties I was drawn to the poetry of Maya Angelou – her seemingly effortless lyricism and daring voice gave me the confidence to write down the things that were raging in my head, seeking escape. I also enjoyed the poetry of Pablo Neruda, Christopher Okigbo, Niyi Osundare and JP Clark. As the years passed I began to appreciate the work of my contemporaries and those who are not much older than me.

What are your thoughts about the Nigeria Prize for Literature?

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is a commendable prize, for the sheer value of the award and for its consistency in the past 18years. The NLNG has done well in this. But I wish the prize could be made to affect many more people each year. For instance, there could be more instances of engagement with longlisted and shortlisted writers, the organizers could buy and distribute copies of the listed books across institutions in Nigeria, that way, students and people in academia will have better access to the books that are selected as the best of that genre published over a fouryear period. Those are my wishes, and they do not in any way disparage the great work that NLNG has done and keeps doing for literature.

