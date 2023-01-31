Ibidapo-Obe: Academic doctors critical force in medical ecosystem repositioning

United States-based Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, Dr. Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe, has encouraged Nigerian medical students to consider building a career in clinical-academic medicine to reposition the Nigerian healthcare ecosystem and to advance medical research outputs across the African continent. This was revealed during the first edition of the Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe’s Medical Student Summit at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos (CMUL), which seeks to advance the longevity of medical art across the country. The summit featured the Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Tunji Adenekan and an Australian-based Nigerian Emergency Physician, Dr. Osiomah Omogbai- Musa Anthony. At the event, Anthony offered extensive career-raelat-ed counsels on how Nigerian- trained medical students could positively contribute towards reshaping the Nigerian medical space across the global landscape through leveraging collaborations and mentorship opportunities at all levels. The event’s theme is: ‘The Nexus between Striking Academic and Professional Relevance Across the Global Medical Landscape’. Commenting on the need for medical students to consider a career in academic medicine, Ibidapo-Obe said being an academic physician affords one the opportunity to carve a niche within the global medical terrain while also making tremendous contributions to both academic medicine and clinical practices.

