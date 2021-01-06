Metro & Crime

Ibidapo-Obe was an astute administrator, says Ekhomu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Security Expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu,  has described the passage of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as a “rude shock” and a great loss to academia and the nation.
He described Prof. Ibidapo-Obe as an astute administrator, a frontline scholar, a good Christian, who used to engage in interminable debates about the condition of the Nigerian nation, and will be sorely missed by his family, friends and a nation that is at the crossroads.
Ekhomu, who is the National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), said that Prof. Ibidapo-Obe cared deeply about the governance of Nigeria, issues of higher education and youth empowerment.
He said that Ibidapo-Obe was a member of the Faculty of the Master in Criminology (MCRIM) programme in the Sociology Department of University of Lagos where Ekhomu himself also lectures lamenting that the MCRIM Programme has also suffered a huge loss by the passage of the erudite scholar.
Ekhomu philosophized that great men are not known by the number of years they spend on earth, but by the way they impact the lives of their fellow human beings. “They are remembered by how they empowered others,” he added.
While praying to God to grant the soul of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe eternal rest, he urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the virtues of servant leadership, uncompromising excellence, humility, altruistic service and love of country which characterized the life of the late Vice-Chancellor.

Reporter

