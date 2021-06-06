Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu: A timely warning to women, girls

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has charged women to speak up on menstrual issues or challenges, saying that it was time to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds menstrual cycle.

Sanwo-Olu, who said that poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication of harmful bacteria and yeasts, said that women or girls, who have menstrual challenges could suffer too many health issues such as Fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract infections.

Speaking at an event to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Dr Sanwo-Olu described the theme of the event titled: ‘It’s Time For Action’ as apt, saying that commemoration was meant to upgrade and change the outlook of feminine personal Hygiene, during monthly menstrual period.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs Funmi Omotoso, said that when women or girls speak up on menstrual issues, most of their challenges would be addressed as there is no reason to be ashamed speaking about it.

She said: “This initiative will certainly help to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds this important phase, even as it builds awareness on the fundamental role that good menstrual hygiene management plays in the general well-being of our girls and Women. I commend the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for this initiative, which I consider very thoughtful and insightful in helping to educate our Women, even as it creates awareness on proper menstrual hygiene management.”

“Let me reiterate that, poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication of harmful bacteria and yeasts which could lead to many health issues such as Fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract, the irritation of skin as well as being a cause of discomfort and prognosis for dermatitis – a medical condition in which the skin swells, turns red and at times becomes sore with blisters, to mention a few. This forum will help to educate and alleviate encounter on feminine menstrual hygiene. Indeed, it is time for action towards playing up the issues around the woman’s monthly menstrual cycle.”

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, said that the event was also a way of associating with Women to care for themselves, during their monthly flow and ensure young girls’ morale are boosted for a fulfilling experience.

The commissioner, who said that hundreds of female school pupils invited for the event would also be educated on various ways they can ensure menstrual hygiene, said that it was time Nigerian women and girls speak up in order to know how best to ensure their safety during the monthly flow.

She urged all women and girls to make proper menstrual hygiene management a priority and encourage others around them, to do the same, adding that “everyone has the responsibility to take care of our health, as women, we cannot affor

