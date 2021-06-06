Body & Soul

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu: A timely warning to women, girls

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu: A timely warning to women, girls

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has charged women to speak up on menstrual issues or challenges, saying that it was time to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds menstrual cycle.

 

Sanwo-Olu, who said that poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication of harmful bacteria and yeasts, said that women or girls, who have menstrual challenges could suffer too many health issues such as Fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract infections.

 

Speaking at an event to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Dr Sanwo-Olu described the theme of the event titled: ‘It’s Time For Action’ as apt, saying that commemoration was meant to upgrade and change the outlook of feminine personal Hygiene, during monthly menstrual period.
Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs Funmi Omotoso, said that when women or girls speak up on menstrual issues, most of their challenges would be addressed as there is no reason to be ashamed speaking about it.
She said: “This initiative will certainly help to break the culture of silence on the taboo that surrounds this important phase, even as it builds awareness on the fundamental role that good menstrual hygiene management plays in the general well-being of our girls and Women. I commend the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for this initiative, which I consider very thoughtful and insightful in helping to educate our Women, even as it creates awareness on proper menstrual hygiene management.”

 

“Let me reiterate that, poor menstrual hygiene is a perfect environment for the growth and multiplication of harmful bacteria and yeasts which could lead to many health issues such as Fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract, the irritation of skin as well as being a cause of discomfort and prognosis for dermatitis – a medical condition in which the skin swells, turns red and at times becomes sore with blisters, to mention a few. This forum will help to educate and alleviate encounter on feminine menstrual hygiene. Indeed, it is time for action towards playing up the issues around the woman’s monthly menstrual cycle.”

 

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, said that the event was also a way of associating with Women to care for themselves, during their monthly flow and ensure young girls’ morale are boosted for a fulfilling experience.

 

The commissioner, who said that hundreds of female school pupils invited for the event would also be educated on various ways they can ensure menstrual hygiene, said that it was time Nigerian women and girls speak up in order to know how best to ensure their safety during the monthly flow.

 

She urged all women and girls to make proper menstrual hygiene management a priority and encourage others around them, to do the same, adding that “everyone has the responsibility to take care of our health, as women, we cannot affor

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Lift the mood with Yellow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      To brighten up your mood, we searched for the best and found it in Mustard yellow. Its like grabbing a ray of sunshine in the best fashion money can buy.   No wonder many female celebrities named this colour as a wardrobe must-have. It literally shoves the dull mood away.     […]
Body & Soul

Christmas -inspired ensemble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is most wonderful time in the year and the colour red reign supreme.   Though the pandemic is slowing down the celebrations like the Christmas Carol and Christmas music shows around the world, wearing a touch of red to a low key gathering this season always makes an impression.   We bring you red […]
Body & Soul

Wale Babalakin shines brighter as he turns 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E vidences and testimonies are abound that Osun State-born, Olawale Babalakin, popularly called Wale Babalakin, without a doubt ranks high among individuals who are accomplished in our clime in recent years.   In all his endeavors that start with being a barrister at law to being a business man, Babalakin has been able to distinguish […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica