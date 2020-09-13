Ibikunle Amosun, wife mark wedding anniversary

While marriage is an institution ordered by God, some have good tales of it to tell and vice versa, depending on the choice of spouse they made.

As for the immediate past Governor of Ogun State, who is presently a member of the national assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his beautiful better wife, Olufunsho, the love birds as a couple has marriage so enviable, and that is because the husband and wife have made the best out of their union.

The chemistry between them could make one to say their destinies are actually interwoven such that they have great tales to tell.

It is on such beautiful note the couple was proud and grateful to their creator that a journey they started 29 years ago has been so flourishing such that they have beautiful stories to write home about it.

Apparently, elated former First Lady, Olufunsho uploaded a few of her picture with her better half. The tag on one of the pictures which is their wedding photographs reads #bestdecisionever.

