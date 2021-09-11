Ibile: Fagorusi’s solo exhibition celebrates the elderly, resilience, strength of character

An exhibition by Segun Fagorusi, a tremendously gifted Nigerian artist, opens today at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. The exhibition, titled; ‘Ibile,’ features recent paintings by Fagorusi, who has been described as a philosopher, poet and visual historian. Over the years, the widely exhibited artist has painted various themes, but recently his focus shifted to painting elderly people in rural settings. This change, notes Director, Mydrim Gallery, Sinmidele Adesanya, was inspired by his participation in a church event which provided medical support for the elderly in rural communities.

“The event afforded him the opportunity to relate closely with the elderly and they in turn were excited and grateful that the church and youths from the cities were interested in their wellbeing. They readily shared details of their everyday challenges and life experiences. Many felt abandoned by their children who had migrated to the cities and were struggling to make ends meet.

Their stories of working very hard in their youth and the failure of successive governments to provide them with basic infrastructure, health facilities, good schools and their gratuity broke his heart,” says Adesanya. According to her, Fagorusi was very impressed with their simple community development projects and the stoic, positive and joyful manner in which they got on with their lives. His perception of elderly people soon changed.

Their wrinkled skin and basic lifestyle took on a new interpretation. Instead of the mundane and uncouth, he saw resilience, strength of character, dignity of labour, hope and joy in the midst of adversity. They were a repository of knowledge and he learnt a lot from them. He was inspired to use them as his muses and started painting his experiences with them on his canvases. He was surprised that his subjects were totally unimpressed and pondered at the relevance of his paintings preferring to focus on their more important every day activities. “We are happy to present these incredible paintings resulting from his experiences.

The artist, an amazing realist painter has interpreted these experiences in great detail with a beautiful combination of colours. ‘‘We, like the artist, have connected with the subjects of his paintings and can ‘hear’ their stories. Like him, we not only see the beauty in the ordinary but also the spectacular in his paintings. We invite you to share his experiences and purchase his paintings to enrich your collection. It will definitely be a good store of value and a worthy investment.

‘‘In line with the objectives of Fagorusi’s outreach ministry, please let us always take time to look out for the elderly around us, “ Adesanya says. Fagorusi has participated in several exhibitions at Mydrim Gallery including its annual pastel exhibitions in 2014 and 2015 and “Generations: Future Masters” exhibition series from 2017 – 2019. His paintings at these exhibitions were well received. Significantly, as this exhibition opens today, Nigerians (both home and abroad) will eulogise Fagorusi for his interest; “in the simple but not unimportant day–to–day human activities and vocations,” and his devotion to bringing out the virtues, colours, pastimes, hopes, cares, worries, problems, and experiences (both collective and individual) of the octogenarian portion of the Nigerian population. Commenting on the exhibition, renowned artist, Abiodun Olaku, described Fagorusi as; “a man on a mission”, adding that Fagorusi “radiates an aura of subdued intelligence, unassuming intellect and mirthful but unobtrusive friendliness. He is a tremendously gifted artist whose keen sense of interrogative and philosophical temperament.”

He commended the artist for setting his own bars of standard, merit, achievement and fulfillment, “premised on a clear set of defined values and ethos.” Dr. Ajiboye Olusegun Jide of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, noted that: “Over years, Fagorusi’s unalloyed loyalty to the realistic style has remained unshaken and grown to become even more forceful and devoted to bringing out the virtues, colours, pastimes, hopes, cares, worries, problems, and experiences (both collective and individual) of the octogenarian portion of the Nigerian population. “Portraiture in the hands of Segun Fagorusi becomes a panoramic view of old age both from within and without.” Similarly, his works were applauded by the Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Biodun Omolayo Art Gallery, Onikan, Lagos, Mr. Biodun Omolayo. According to him, it will be appropriate to call Fagorusi a philosopher, poet and visual historian.

“In spite of the fact that his works speak to the viewers loudly and clearly, Fagorusi goes a step further to write a moving prose, full of imagery, similes, metaphors and other figures of speech that give an in-depth elucidation to the already well-expressed images.

‘‘By so doing, he guides the viewer not just to see but observe and be educated. His writings enrich his paintings. “Any collector who picks Segun Fagorusi’s paintings and also gets his writing should consider him/ her lucky because his writings are as precious, sellable pieces on their own as the paintings.” For Dotun Popoola, who is also an artist and a curator, Fagorusi’s creative sensibility; “resonates with the cultural representation of the aged in the Yoruba worldview. His body of works re-enacts the honour and prestige Yoruba people attribute to age.

Fagorusi distinguishes himself by his unique language of expression in his approach to painting. “My encounter with him years ago made me foresee that he would be a household name in the creative industry; that was evident in his dedication to work and passion for excellence.” Ibile venerates and celebrates the elderly as African cultural authorities on wisdom and experience, and implicitly questions the present Nigerian situation in which they are neglected. It reminds society that the young will soon become old: thus, the burden of taking care of the old should be the burden of society. The exhibition spans September 25.

