Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she went to England to undergo a surgery and that she was trying to recuperate. However, the pressure of the pandemic after it started took its toll on her and she collapsed twice. She said: “I went to England before the whole pandemic started, I had health challenges. I had to do a surgery.

I was here (in England) trying to recuperate to get my health back. So, I have been in England. And it has not been easy because, with my health challenges and the pressure of the pandemic, I started feeling somehow, and I collapsed twice during this pandemic.” The actress said that it was a scary experience because the doctors were trying to determine if she had coronavirus.

It was later discovered that she did not have the virus but that she collapsed because of her mental health. Ibinabo also added that she had to pick herself back up and focus of the Miss Earth pageant. In her words: “It was quite scary and the ambulance came, rushed me to the hospital. They were trying to check if it was Covid-19 or not. They later discovered that it was not Covid-19, just my mental state. Everything crashed at a point, but thank God, I started with the Miss Earth event again and started picking up myself. I started looking forward to something.

