Faith

Iblical perspective on business

Posted on Author Rev Dr Tunde Elebute Comment(0)

Isaiah 48:17 “ Thus Saith the lord, thy Redeemer, the Holy one of Isreal: I am the lord thy God, Which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go”. From the above passage it is clear that God wants His people to make profit in whatever profession they engage in.

 

Although in the world today, we are living in such a time when economic climates of nations are not favourable. Businesses are dying, unemployment rate is getting high, and inflation makes nonsense of people’s salary.

There is economic hardship that is biting hard on people. A time, therefore, has come for people to develop what is called survival strategies will lead them to making good profit.

 

Looking at God’s word you will discover that God has intended to transfer the wealth of the Gentiles into is kingdom through his children. The transfer has started but for you to be one of those into whose hand God will deliver wealth you must create avenues and channels.

You must develop ideas that will. Make people to give their wealth to you legally. You need to provide goods and services that will make you earn money: This book will deliver to your hands various ideas that can be developed and be transformed into money.

But we must note that whatever you are doing for a living must be treated as business. Jesus says in Luke 2:4) that”…….I must be about my father’s business “So God’s work is a business.

If church work is business. What do u think your business activities are? Of course they are business. Act 6:3 says” Wherefore brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of Holy Ghost and wisdom whom we may appoint over this business” Distribution of welfare is regarded as business. How much many what to do to make money.

You must be business minded in all that you do to make profit. Let’s consider the story in Luke 19: 12-24. “A certain nobleman went into a far country… And it called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds and said to them, occupy till I come

… And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servant to be called to him, to whom he had given the money that he might know how much every man had gained by trading.

Then come the first, saying Lord, your pound has gained ten pounds. And he said to him, well, you good servant: because you have being faithful in a very little, have you authority over ten cities. And the second came saying, Lord your pound has gained five pounds.

And he said likewise to him, be you also over five cities. And another came, saying. Lord, behold, here is your pound which I have kept laid up in napkin ….. And he says to him, out of your own month, will judge you. you wicked servant .You know that I was an austere man, taking up that I laid not down, and reaping that I did not sow

…… And he said to them that stood by, take from him the pound, and give it to him that has ten pound.”

From the passage you will see that God expects us to make profit and be profitable. If you don’t make profit, you are wicked (Luke19:22). Faithfulness leads to fruitfulness but without fruitfulness your faithfulness may not be recognized. Profit takes you to your inheritance.

The profit that you make will determine your place. All of them were given one pound each. They determined their place by the returns they made. The one that stood in one place watching over the pound was not fruitful. Don’t stand in one place.

Don’t be lazy.

Pro. 19:15 says “Slothfulness casteth into deep sleep, and an idle soul shall suffer hunger. Fasting and prayer are not excuse for not working. There is time for everything Ecc. 7:12 says “For wisdom is a defence”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Insecurity swelling number of widows, says Chaplin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Protestant Chaplain of the Police Staff College Jos, Rev. Fidelis Audu Gambo (JP), says that the Chaplaincy is faced with the challenge of increasing number of widows due to activities of Boko  Haram, bandits, IPOB, in this interview with MUSA PAM   What has been your major challenge in the Chaplaincy?   The major challenges […]
Faith

CAMA: The Church should be conscience of the nation –Akinlabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Amidst rising criticisms of the government and controversies trailing the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the colead pastor of   The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, has urged the church to be steadfast in its role as the conscience of the nation. Speaking to journalists at a recent virtual press […]
Faith

Flee from fornication, other sins

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

God in his infinite wisdom bars his people from partaking in all unholy activities whatsoever.   Whatever he wants his children desist from doing is indeed to their own good. He has therefore commanded everybody he created to flee from fornication as well as all other sinful activities.   In 1st Corinthians 6:18-20 the Bible […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica