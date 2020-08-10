Business

IBM gets regional head for Nigeria

IBM Corporation has appointed Angela Kyerematen- Jimoh as its regional head for North, East and West Africa.

 

According to the company, she would be responsible for the company’s operations in over 40 countries in Africa, including Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Ghana and Tunisia.

 

Before her appointment, Kyerematen-Jimoh was chief of staff to the Senior Vice President in charge of global markets and sales in IBM’s corporate headquarters in New York.

 

She joined IBM in 2011 as marketing manager for the West Africa market segment and rose through the ranks to become the strategy leader for Central East and West Africa.

 

Kyerematen-Jimoh had worked in banking for UBS Investment Bank & ABN AMRO in London and GTBank Ghana. She was IBM’s first female country head and becomes the first woman and first African to be appointed regional head in Africa.

