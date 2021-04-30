News

Ibom Air, Dana to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Nigeria is making a breakthrough in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month. Stakeholders told New Telegraph that Dana was the airline that had entered into partnership with Ibom Air for the historic domestic airline partnership. The idea for domestic airline interline had been on the table for close to 20 years without any appreciable progress. While Air France interlined with defunct Bellview and Aero, domestic airlines had shied away from it as a result of many bottlenecks and challenges associated with the set up that experts believed were surmountable. An interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, without having to check in again or deal with their baggage at the stopover while codeshare agreement is where airlines operate flights on behalf of another airline, using their flight code.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun: Oyetola leads battle against flood fury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The degree of ecstasy and enthusiasm that greets the public appearance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is becoming both interesting and thoughtprovoking. Governor Oyetola had commissioned massive dredging of waterways and rivers across the state, and expectedly, he stepped out on a tour to inspect how far the work had gone.   It […]
News

Sack Nwaneri, youths tell Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Youths operating under the aegis of Imo Youths for Good Governance, Friday asked the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to sack his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, for allegedly mobilising thugs to attack the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.   Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica