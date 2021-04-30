Ibom Air, Dana to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May

Nigeria is making a breakthrough in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month. Stakeholders told New Telegraph that Dana was the airline that had entered into partnership with Ibom Air for the historic domestic airline partnership. The idea for domestic airline interline had been on the table for close to 20 years without any appreciable progress. While Air France interlined with defunct Bellview and Aero, domestic airlines had shied away from it as a result of many bottlenecks and challenges associated with the set up that experts believed were surmountable. An interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, without having to check in again or deal with their baggage at the stopover while codeshare agreement is where airlines operate flights on behalf of another airline, using their flight code.
