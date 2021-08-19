Ibom Air expands routes to more states

Ibom Airlines yesterday said it would be expanding its coverage routes to include some states in the northern part of Nigeria. Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Air, Mr George Oresi, stated this in Uyo during an interview. He said the airline would expand its routes to Yenogoa, Owerri, Benin, Kano and Yola. Oresi, who said Ibom Air currently covered six destinations, said the company’s target was to expand to the routes by next year. “Currently, we have six destinations that included Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Calabar. We will definitely be expanding to a few other places like Yenogoa, Asaba, Owerri, and maybe, Benin City. “But the next place we are working at is the north – Kano potentially, Yola potentially. But by the end of next year, we would have covered all these places we are talking about.

