News

Ibom Air expands routes to more states

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Ibom Airlines yesterday said it would be expanding its coverage routes to include some states in the northern part of Nigeria. Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Air, Mr George Oresi, stated this in Uyo during an interview. He said the airline would expand its routes to Yenogoa, Owerri, Benin, Kano and Yola. Oresi, who said Ibom Air currently covered six destinations, said the company’s target was to expand to the routes by next year. “Currently, we have six destinations that included Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Calabar. We will definitely be expanding to a few other places like Yenogoa, Asaba, Owerri, and maybe, Benin City. “But the next place we are working at is the north – Kano potentially, Yola potentially. But by the end of next year, we would have covered all these places we are talking about.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no […]
News

Yuliia Korienkova’s transition from engineering to art

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Most people believe still today that their careers have to be synonymous with the major of their education. However, some entrepreneurs are making a breakthrough on a global scale by integrating their passion and knowledge to chart their own paths. One such up and coming artist is Ukraine-born visual artist Yuliia Korienkova. Korienkova’s art […]
News

Senate passes bill to end discrimination between first degree, HND

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Senate yesterday decided to end the age-long controversial dichotomy between first degree holders and their Higher National Diploma (HND) counterparts in the country. The apex legislative chamber did this by passing the bill that prohibited employers in the country from discriminating between first degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in promotion and […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica