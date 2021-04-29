Aviation

Ibom Air, others to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…experts x-ray Nigeria’s aviation challenges

Nigeria is making a break-through in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month.
The idea for domestic airline interline had been on the table for close to 20 years without any appreciable progress.
While Air France interlined with defunct Bellview and Aero, domestic airlines have shied away from it as a result of many bottlenecks and challenges associated with the set up that experts believe are surmountable.
An interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, without having to check in again or deal with their baggage at the stopover while codeshare agreement is where airlines operate flights on behalf of another airline, using their flight code.
The Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi at the quarterly Aviation Round Table (ART) Breakfast meeting held virtually with theme, “Utilising Interlining and Codeshare Agreements as Tools for Domestic Airlines Profitability and Passenger Comfort”, disclosed the extent at which his airline had gone to bring innovation to fruition.
He stated that his carrier just finished a long process of interlining with some Nigerian airlines, adding, “We are going to launch soon by May, 2021”.

Our Reporters

