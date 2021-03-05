Aviation

Ibom Air wins Airline of The Year 2020 Award

Ibom Air has received the Airline of the Year in Nigeria 2020 Award. The award was presented on Thursday at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo by Ikechi Uko, the CEO of African Travel Market (Akwaaba) and Publisher ATQnews.
The award was presented to the Chief Executive Officer, Captain Mfon Udom and the Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi.
Ikechi Uko said Ibom Air is the pride of the industry and hopes that the airline continues to keep the flag flying in the industry.
He expressed his satisfaction with the expansion plans of Ibom Air and commended the management of Ibom Air for their impeccable leadership.
He also commended the staff of Ibom Air for their great sense of professionalism which seems to be a difficult factor in the industry today.
The CEO, Captain Mfon Udom thanked him and everyone present for recognising all the hard work put into making Ibom Air a successful airline.

Our Reporters

