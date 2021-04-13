News

Ibom Deep Seaport: Hope rises as AKSG, NPA, set up implementation Committee

Hope for a quick actualisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport got a boost recently following the setting up of a Joint Project Implementation Committee, by both the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), and the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG.

Governor Udom Emmanuel at Monday’s State Executive Council meeting approved the setting up of an interface committee to ensure the smooth take-off of the multi billion dollar project.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who disclosed this while briefing Government House correspondents after a State Executive Council at Government House, Uyo said, following the report presented to the Council by the Chairman Technical Committee on Ibom Deep Seaport Actualisation and Development, Mrs. Mfon Usoro, all steps towards the actualization of the Akwa Ibom dream project was on track.

According to him, the Joint Project Committee by the NPA will serve as a one-stop-shop for all matters concerning the seaport between the Federal and State government, while the state-instituted committee will interface with local stakeholders to ensure smooth takeoff of the project.

According to him, “The report on the Ibom Deep Seaport implementation was presented by the chairman of that Technical Committee, which informed the Council that the Nigeria Port Authority had set up a Joint Project Committee for the Deep Seaport and also said that every step to be taken on that project was on track. To further push the project, Council has set up a committee to interface with local stakeholders for a smooth takeoff of that project”.

Speaking further on resolutions reached at the April State Executive Council Meeting, the state information boss said the council undertook a review of quarterly performance reports of Ministries and the Bureaux and commended them, while still calling for increased efforts towards the Completion Agenda.

The State Executive Council also directed that the directorate of Solid Minerals be moved from the Ministry of Transports to the Ministry of Environment for better alignment of job function.

Hear him, “His Excellency directed that for the better alignment of job function, the directorate of Solid Minerals be moved from the Ministry of Transports to the Ministry of Environment, so we will now have the Ministry of Environment with the nomenclature, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals”.

The Commissioner also noted that Council expressed satisfaction with the work done so far at the Ibom Hotels and Gulf Resort when it received a scorecard of the Ibom Hotels and Gulf Resort showing developments financial statement of the first 120 days of the state owned hospitality outfit under the current management, the Icon Group, and challenged the new managers to improve upon the present in the reports subsequent periods.

He noted that the Technical Committee on Agriculture and Food Sufficiency was charged to double their effort in the benefit of the state and the citizenry, as the Chairman, Professor Edet Udoh, presented the committee’s report the EXCO under agriculture.

