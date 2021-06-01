Metro & Crime

Ibom Deepsea Port host community lauds FG, A'Ibom for selection, sues for peace

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Stakeholders and leaders of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed deep seated gratitude to the federal and state governments for their selection as the host of the multibillion-dollar Deepsea Port.
The group in the same vein, also made a passionate appeal to their neighboring Oro nation community to see the choice of Ibeno as the best decision for the successful hosting of project of that magnitude.
This was contained in a press statement ‘Re: Location of Ibom Deep Seaport in Ibeno: Official Reaction of the People of Ibeno’ endorsed by HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong B. Achianga, Paramount Ruler, Ibeno Local Government Area and former Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Obonganwan Eta Ibok President – Mpoho Mbong Atip Ibeno & Vice President, Ibeno Women Forum, Elder Ikoedem Ekong,President General Mpoho Ndito Ibeno, Mr. Kingsley a. Asuquo President, Ibeno Youth President Forum among others and made available to journalists in Uyo on Tuesday.
According to the group: “The people of lbeno have largely kept a dignified silence over the unnecessary uproar raised by some persons of Oro extraction of Akwa Ibom State concerning the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to site the Ibom Deep Seaport in Ibeno. It was our sincere hope that such uproar and furore would soon give way to reason, especially as the state government has on several occasions offered explanations why the said Deepsea Port should be located in lbeno.”
The Ibeno leaders acknowledged that the local government area also lies at a strategic position, bordering directly with the Atlantic Ocean, with immediate access to the sea depth which is a natural requirement for siting of a world class port.
They noted that Ibeno is one of the largest local government areas in Akwa Ibom State in terms of landmass, and also has the longest sea band or ocean floor in West Africa, a total of 120 kilometres in all.
The press statement also noted the Deepsea Port is only a part of an entire Industrial City.
“While the Deepsea Port covers about 2,500 hectares of land, much of the Industrial City covering about 14,000 hectares of land would be located around Mbo Local Government Area forming an entire Industrial Complex. There is no need for the unnecessary contention and selfish clamouring by the Oro Nation over a project wh b inose choice of location was devoid of sentiments,” it concluded.

