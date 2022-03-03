‘Ibom guber: Eno garners support of stakeholders

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, the adopted governorship candidate of Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor, is enjoying the support of political stakeholders in the state. This is as he has been adopted by the State Executive Council as well as members of the state House of Assembly.

The Council had on February 15 chose him as the preferred candidate, and the next day he was unanimously endorsed by the 26 members of the state House of Assembly. Also, the Commissioner was endorsed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey and former Deputy Governor, Chief Etim Okpoyo, who incidentally is the political leader of Oron nation. The House members are among the statutory delegates who will elect the party’s candidate at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary slated for later this year. Meanwhile, the statutory delegates from Ikot- Ekpene, the political hub of the state, as well as politicians from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika, had equally endorsed him.

