News

‘Ibom guber: Eno garners support of stakeholders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, the adopted governorship candidate of Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor, is enjoying the support of political stakeholders in the state. This is as he has been adopted by the State Executive Council as well as members of the state House of Assembly.

The Council had on February 15 chose him as the preferred candidate, and the next day he was unanimously endorsed by the 26 members of the state House of Assembly. Also, the Commissioner was endorsed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey and former Deputy Governor, Chief Etim Okpoyo, who incidentally is the political leader of Oron nation. The House members are among the statutory delegates who will elect the party’s candidate at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary slated for later this year. Meanwhile, the statutory delegates from Ikot- Ekpene, the political hub of the state, as well as politicians from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika, had equally endorsed him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State government yesterday graduated 1,000 youths for the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP) and equipped them with starter-packs and take-off grants. The beneficiaries include 25 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), selected from each of the 25 local government areas in the state; 654 […]
News

Gov Emmanuel’s infrastructural transformation commendable, outstanding – Ex Vice President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says visit aimed at cementing friendship, brotherhood Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described Governor Udom Emmanuel’s led massive economic development and infrastructural transformation in Akwa Ibom State as commendable and worthy of emulation. The former Vice President stated this on Tuesday, when he paid a visit to the state as part of […]
News

Fashola commends Diri on infrastructure, partnership with FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has lauded the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for his administration’s infrastructure development strides. Fashola gave the commendation yesterday during his courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, after inspecting federal projects in the state. A release by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica