Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort on the ascendancy, records 80% occupancy 18 months

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, has in the last two years been on the ascendancy, with the resort gaining more traction and attracting the attention the market, especially since the change of management, with a Nigerian at the helm of affairs.

The facilities and its various offerings have been refreshed with new promises and experiences now on offer, a situation, which has seen the occupancy rate of the hotel growing from 30% to 80% within the last 18 months, a feat, which many say is quite astronomical and encouraging as well as a testimonial to the managerial acumen of the new management team headed by Brian Efa, who is the general manager of the hotel.

It emerged as one of the top three most mentioned accommodation facilities on the first phase of the Naija7Wonders zoom conference, which held for 12 weeks; between mid-June and first week of September.

The two others were: Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State and Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State. What is most amazingly is the fact that despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the hotel, which boast 165 rooms, enjoyed full booking, rising to the peak of 80% occupancy from a mere 30%.

Expectedly, most of the leading hotels and resorts took their eyes off the ball but not so Efa, who since assuming the rein of leadership in 2018, raised the bar by transforming the way the hotel operated and build the waning confidence and trust of the market and even attracting new clients to the hotel. Speaking on the successful story of the hotel during a webinar session on Naija7 Wonders platform, Efa explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic started, he had a brainstorming session with his team with a view to mapping out strategies to up the ante.

‘‘That was exactly what they did, instead of sitting idly and waiting for manna to fall from heaven,’’ he recalled, adding that they adopted a three pronged approach: Put in place a good procedure; Communicate with clients; and Implement the plan.

Efa said this prompted the development and implementation of COVID -19 safety protocols, which was communicated to its clients, making it the first hotel in the country to adopt and execute such measures.

Some of the measures, according to him, include having two points at the main entrance where guests can sanitize, use of room service for meals to reduce the risk of people congregating in the restaurants, fumigation and disinfection of guests once a guest checks out. For checking in, the receptionist has a face shield on.

Every guest is given a free face mask. He also disclosed that its full fledged training department is one of its backbones as it ensured that staff members undergo every three months, as this keeps the them abreast of international standard procedures ahead of local com-petitions.

Going forward, Efa revealed that the hotel is confident on building on its successes and attracting more patronage as he said that the next six months will see the hotel busy and fully booked as it has already sealed three deals that would bring its occupancy to 85% guaranteed level. Besides, he is looking at making the hotel family and children friendly as he plans on family and children arcade and packages that are devoted to them. Also, he wants to create a niche for the hotel as destination for sport as he wants to improve on its sport facilities and offerings.

To this end, he is looking at capitalising on the use of the hotel by the senior national football team of Nigeria, the Super Eagles, who use the hotel as their official hotel and its pitch for training sessions. Part of the plans, he said is to upgrade the pitch to international standard. Also in the works are the cycling paths and the children park. The 18-hole golf course is another compelling attraction, with its enchanting lush greenery. His sights are also on MICE given that the hotel is business hotel and has a number of dedicated facilities for MICE, such as its banquet hall, with 1,000 seating capacity.

Without a doubt, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, which is about 13 years old, has proven to be the clear leader, and the beauty of its story is that the revolution is led by a Nigerian. It is indeed a Nigerian success story given that this will be the first that a leading brand in the country, which had once enjoyed the management of expatriates and international branded franchise, recording strings of poor performance year – on – year, is now turned the bent and ensuring some form returns on investment, is something to be celebrated, so noted many of the tourism operators and the Nigerian travel media.

