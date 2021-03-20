Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort delights with new performance reward programmes

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Determined to maintain its leading position and provision of excellent services, the management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has introduced new performance reward programmes for its staff. The reward packages are: ICON Gold Star Award” (IGSA) and ICON Departmental Efforts Award SCHEME (IDEAS), which are aimed at motivating its personnel to achieve greater heights in their service delivery. Departmental heads and managers are monthly expected to nominate junior employees who have performed excellently for recognition and rewards through the ICON Gold Star Award programme.

The winner of the monthly reward programme will receive a cash reward of N50, 000, a certificate of excellence and have his/her portrait prominently displayed at the front office for recognition. The first and second runners up are also to receive cash reward of N30, 000 and N20, 000 respectively and certificates of excellence. For the ICON Departmental Efforts Award Scheme (IDEAS), the management of the hotel will reward the highest performing department.

The winning department would be rewarded with a cash prize of N100, 000 and a certificate of recognition. According to the hotel management: ‘‘Our workforce is key players who deliver efficient services and memorable experiences to our guest[DL1] [OA2] . We consider every employee has a talent that can transform every service opportunity to a unique experience that our guests will be glad to share wherever they go.

‘‘Our priority is to ensure every guest who stays with us leaves happier than they were when they booked in with us, as such our staff at all levels are poised to ensure that our guests have great stories to tell about every tot of whiskey we pour out, every slice of bread we toast, every piece of bedding we lay and every good morning we say.” The management further noted that it takes a workforce[DL3] that is motivated, passionate, engaged and dedicated to deliver world-class hospitality services and the management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is determined to ensure that such great workforce is in place. The programme has since its introduction motivated staff in each department to work together as a team in order to achieve their departmental goals and stand a chance of winning the award.

This is a big win for the hotel as each department now puts in extra efforts to ensure high performance, quality service delivery and achievement of goals and targets. The Hotel also noted that it has witnessed a sudden increase in performance and service quality since the inception of the programme, which is a clear testament of the motivational effect of the reward programme on the people.

“The introduction of these two performance- based reward programmes, among other staff incentives, is a landmark human resources strategy that is transforming our employees to super stars[DL4] in terms of performance and quality service delivery. We know that a happy staff make happy guests and at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort we are set to take that happiness to the next level,’’ said the management.

Our Reporters

