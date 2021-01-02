Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort entices with delightsome treats

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is offering guests an unforgettable experience at this year’s Yuletide season with exciting packages spanning December 24 to January 1, 2021. Christmas Day begins with a buffet, which is a blend of mouthwatering cuisines comprising local and continental dishes, special carol night featuring cake cutting, family picnics excursions with packed lunch, live band performance, and fun activities for children as well as outdoor sports such as metro walks, acrobatics, golfing, bike riding, and swimming.

Sitting on 147 hectares of well-manicured and lush greenery landscape amidst pristine palm-tree forest and rivers, the hotel offers excellent accommodation in 163 rooms and suites on 5-star level, with restaurants and bars, all tastefully fitted and furnished.

The Managing Director of the hotel, Adetope Kayode, assured guests of engaging moment, stating that: “Activities such as the special Christmas Carol Night and a whole day buffet were created to provide guests and visitors with the desired atmosphere of merriment.

It was also fashioned as one of the hotel’s strategic decisions to provide a truly world-class hospitality experience this yuletide season”. Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort serves as a very good holiday destination with excellent services providing visitors with the feeling of a home away from home. The hotel is also an excellent choice for corporate events, conferences, AGM’s and team building sessions.

