Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort entices with delightsome treats

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is offering guests an unforgettable experience at this year’s Yuletide season with exciting packages spanning December 24 to January 1, 2021. Christmas Day begins with a buffet, which is a blend of mouthwatering cuisines comprising local and continental dishes, special carol night featuring cake cutting, family picnics excursions with packed lunch, live band performance, and fun activities for children as well as outdoor sports such as metro walks, acrobatics, golfing, bike riding, and swimming.

Sitting on 147 hectares of well-manicured and lush greenery landscape amidst pristine palm-tree forest and rivers, the hotel offers excellent accommodation in 163 rooms and suites on 5-star level, with restaurants and bars, all tastefully fitted and furnished.

The Managing Director of the hotel, Adetope Kayode, assured guests of engaging moment, stating that: “Activities such as the special Christmas Carol Night and a whole day buffet were created to provide guests and visitors with the desired atmosphere of merriment.

It was also fashioned as one of the hotel’s strategic decisions to provide a truly world-class hospitality experience this yuletide season”. Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort serves as a very good holiday destination with excellent services providing visitors with the feeling of a home away from home. The hotel is also an excellent choice for corporate events, conferences, AGM’s and team building sessions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti monarchs ready to ensure Amotekun’s success –Oba Ajibade Alabi

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade 1), the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government area of Ekiti Stae is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. In a media parley with selected journalists in his palace in Ilawe Ekiti to mark his first year anniversary, the Ekiti Royal […]
Travel & Tourism

Exciting Christmas in Obudu Mountain Resort beckons

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

With Obudu Mountain Resort back in the market place as one of the most suffusing and effervescent tourist destinations in the country, following the new bust of energy and investment made the Cross River State government to revive the resort, interest in the property by tourists and tour operators is growing by the day, as […]
Travel & Tourism

THEKISO RAKOLOJANE: South African Tourism set sights on long-term sustainable growth

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA,

Thekiso Rakolojane is the West Africa hub head, South African Tourism, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, on South Africa tourism following the COVID-19 and effort to position it for a longterm sustainable growth What is the current situation with your destination in regard to the pandemic? Tourism in South Africa was thrown into crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica