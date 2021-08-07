Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort excites with Saturday ethnic theme night

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In a bid to treat guests to the best of Nigerian culinary offers, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, has induced ethnic themed night, known as Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night. It is a fusion of hospitality and culture, which is also geared at redefining the dining experience in Akwa Ibom State.

The newly introduced theme night holds on Saturdays, with the stated noted for its unique delicacies, guests are in for a swell time as the rare and celebrated culinary offerings from the different parts of the state will be on offer. The night offers local and foreign guests the opportunity to experience the cultural drumbeats, dance, music and relish the culinary delicacies of the Ibibio, Annang and Oron people in an ambience that represents the ethnic culture of the people. The maiden edition was held last month with Ibibio dance groups and Annang drumbeats, and will continue in the months ahead with other traditional ensembles.

It was a memorable experience of the local cultures within Akwa Ibom in an environment reminiscent of the local traditional settings. Guests were spoilt for choice with an array of appetising meal options such as Ekpang Nkukwo, Okra Soup, Afang and Edikang Ikong alongside local fresh palm wine to complement these delicacies.

According to the hotel’s General Manager, Charles Muia, building on the success of the maiden edition of the Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night, the hotel will ensure a consistency that serves the best in taste and tradition. “The feedback from the maiden Akwa Ibom Ethnic Night has been very positive and encouraging. This offering is expected to get merrier and more colourful as time go by with more exciting culinary options and local serenades.”

Our Reporters

