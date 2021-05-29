Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort plays host to US envoy, others

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, hosted the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and the USAID team led by the Missions Director, Anne Patterson, during their recent visit state. Top management of the hotel treated the envoy and her team to a warm reception and the traditional hospitality of luxurious hotel that is renowned for its world class quality, earning them commendation from the ambassador.

Leonard who was on tour of the state with delegation from the USAID held bilateral meetings with the governor of state, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, on the successful management in the control of HIV/AIDS, malaria, investment climate in the state and Akwa Ibom’s participation in the new USAID ‘State 2 State’ activity to improve governance. Speaking on her stay at the hotel, the General Manager of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Charles Muia, said that the hotel’s staff and management were delighted to host the ambassador and her team, stating that it was an opportunity to showcase the hotel’s unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence.

‘‘The management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is very happy to have played host to the ambassador and her entire team. It was a pleasure for us to have the opportunity to play host to such distinguished guests, who through their patronage and positive reviews helped in ensuring that the hotel remains a choice

Like this: Like Loading...