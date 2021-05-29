Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort plays host to US envoy, others

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, hosted the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and the USAID team led by the Missions Director, Anne Patterson, during their recent visit state. Top management of the hotel treated the envoy and her team to a warm reception and the traditional hospitality of luxurious hotel that is renowned for its world class quality, earning them commendation from the ambassador.

Leonard who was on tour of the state with delegation from the USAID held bilateral meetings with the governor of state, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, on the successful management in the control of HIV/AIDS, malaria, investment climate in the state and Akwa Ibom’s participation in the new USAID ‘State 2 State’ activity to improve governance. Speaking on her stay at the hotel, the General Manager of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Charles Muia, said that the hotel’s staff and management were delighted to host the ambassador and her team, stating that it was an opportunity to showcase the hotel’s unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence.

‘‘The management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is very happy to have played host to the ambassador and her entire team. It was a pleasure for us to have the opportunity to play host to such distinguished guests, who through their patronage and positive reviews helped in ensuring that the hotel remains a choice

Travel & Tourism

Travellers Magazine/ATQ unfolds 2020 Travellers awards winners

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

…holds celebration in March As global tourism and businesses look to restart of activities this year, organiser of the Travellers Awards has set a date for the hosting of the annual award event slated between March 26 and 27 just as it has unfolded winners in various categories of the awards for 2020, which is […]
Travel & Tourism

At ANJET Tourism Seminar 2020, stakeholders call for digital marketing, tourism ministry

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Stakeholders from across the various spectrums of Nigerian tourism industry have made a case for the use of digital marketing given the impact that COVID-19 pandemic has had on the sector and the many digital opportunities that have come to the fore. This is even as they reiterated the call for the bringing back of […]
Travel & Tourism

Finger Food: Veggie Ranch Tortilla Pinwheels

Posted on Author Our Reporters

These terrific bite-size appetisers are always a hit wherever I take them. They’re easy to make ahead of time, and are a great addition to other party fare! —Lori Kostecki, Wausau, Wisconsin Ingredients: • Two packages (Eight ounces each) cream cheese, softened • One envelope ranch salad dressing mix • Five green onions, chopped • […]

