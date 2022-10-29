Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort refreshes guest rooms

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has completed the first phase of the refurbishment of the hotel, with the guest rooms now wearing new look, as the furnishing, fittings and amenities exuding elegance and opulence. Speaking on the facelift given to the rooms after the inspection tour, the General Manager of the hotel, Charles Muia, explained that the mini renovation was necessary despite the limited resources available because the hotel’s mandate is ensuring the comfort of the guests and offering them memorable experience. “We are glad to have completed this phase of the mini renovation in the room area. It wasn’t the easiest of things to do, looking at the economy and the funds available. As you know, we are a five-star hotel and this management has its eyes on the goal of constantly raising the bar by providing and maintaining a worldclass facility and premium service to our guests. We are happy that the guests were happy with our facility before now and will be happier when they come again.” The GM also disclosed that the management is working hard to commence a major refurbishment of the facility, which will cover other areas of the hotel. According to him; “In its 15 years of existence, this hotel has never gone through a major refurbishment and that brought about issues here and there in the facility. ‘‘I won’t bore you with what the standard practice is. However, now that we are done with the soft renovation, we are working round the clock to commence a major refurbishment that will make the whole hotel look new again, including making the rooms have a more modern look, feel and function.” Muia went on to list other achievements of his management team, which include the restoration of the street lights at the welcome street of the hotel, restoration of Marina Club and the Jetty. “When we came in, there were two items really strategic that we said we must do. Firstly, the Jetty at the Marina was important because a place of this magnitude should provide people with transportation options for ease and experience;’’ he said. He further noted that; ‘‘With the work done so far at the Marina, we can say that Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is accessible through land, air and water. So whichever means of transport you choose to use. Secondly, we also met the streetlights at a stretch before the hotel gate non-functional, which limited visibility at night. For us, it was an issue of security and guest experience, so we fixed them. Today when you are driving into our facility, you feel more secure while enjoying the great ambience provided by those lights.”

 

