Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort to upgrade facilities

Management of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has promised to add value to the experience of guests as its sets to upgrade its facilities and services, noting that with the remodelling project, the hotel will consolidate as choice destination for hospitality. This development was disclosed by the Chairman of the hotel board, Udeme Ufot while playing host to the visiting team of the state House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry, Culture and Tourism, who recently toured the hotel.

To achieve this dream, Ufot canvassed the support of the state government, which is the owners of the hotel, stating that; ‘‘it would be difficult to achieve results without the state government’s support, as upon takeover, there is a great need for refurbishment of the facility. According to him, a hotel of the size and class of Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, usually attracts high traffic which ultimately translates to wear and tear on its facilities. He revealed that refurbishment of the model room is completed, while the full renovation will commence in a bid to have a complete turnaround of the entire hotel.

The Chief Executive Officer of the management company, Mr. Adetope Kayode, while guiding the committee on the facility tour, explained the new innovation the hotel’s management is working towards will upon completion refreshed the hotel and present it as a new brand hospitality and leisure alcove. In his comment, the Chairman of the Committee, Kufreabasi Edidem, commended the staff and management of hotel for raising the standard of the hospitality outfit and turning it into a profitable venture. Edidem, who represents Itu State Constituency, expressed the lawmaker’s satisfaction with the management (Icon Hotel Group Africa) over its professionalism in the management of the facility and for prioritising staff welfare. “Icon has done wonderfully well, not keeping the standard but by raising the standard,” he said.

He recalled that for 12 years the state government hospitality facility did not yield any dividends despite its five star stature, as a result of poor management. This, he said, made the state government to seek for tested professionals and experts to manage the hotel in reaction to the outcome of the committee’s report after its initial visit. However, given the present state of the hotel, he noted that the current managers have successfully turnaround the ugly trend and are now making remit-tances to the state’s coffers. “It’s on record that before this committee came on that oversight visit (in 2019 before the management takeover of Icon Hotel Group Africa), this hotel was a huge investment of Akwa Ibom State Government. ‘‘For 12 years before the time we visited, it yielded no dividend to the Akwa Ibom State government.

At best, it was a drain pipe to the government of the state, yet a beautiful gate that welcomed visitors and defined Akwa Ibom people to everyone visiting. To the glory of God after that oversight visit (from 2020 after Icon Hotel Group took over the management responsibilities) some remittance started coming in,” disclosed Edidem. With 15 years of innovative and top-quality service in the Nigerian hospitality sector, the resort continues to attract travellers and high-octane events, including conferences and sporting events on an international scale.

